Prajwal Revanna faces blue corner notice, Congress questions PM Modi’s silence

Aksheev Thakur
New Delhi, May 5
A blue corner notice has been issued against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse cases, said state Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday.
“A blue corner notice has already been issued. The Interpol will inform all countries and locate him,” said Parameshwara. The special investigation team (SIT) probing allegations of sexual abuse against Prajwal has camped near the Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports to detain the Hassan MP whenever he lands. A blue corner notice is a part of Interpol’s colour-coded notices that enable countries to share alerts and requests for information worldwide. They are international requests for cooperation or alerts allowing police in member countries to share critical crime-related information.
Meanwhile, the SIT on Sunday issued a helpline number (6360-938947) for women to report sexual crimes allegedly committed by the Hassan MP.
From being the sole JD(S) MP in the 2019 LS poll to being suspended from the party after being accused of rape, Prajwal’s rise and fall has been quick. Two days before Hassan went to the polls on April 26, pen drives and CDs containing explicit videos allegedly involving the MP changed the election narrative in Karnataka.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...
Phase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check
Board to discontinue compartment exams
3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested
the suspects recorded the victim unclothed and issued threat...