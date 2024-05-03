Prajwal Revanna raped me at gunpoint and made videos, alleges JD(S) worker

PTI

Bengaluru, May 3

The Criminal Investigation Department investigating the sexual abuse allegations against JD(S) leader and NDA's Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna has registered a case of rape against him, based on the complaint by a party worker.

The CID booked Prajwal, grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, after a JD(S) worker from Hassan lodged a complaint against him.

Besides the rape charges, the CID invoked sections against Prajwal pertaining to voyeurism, disrobing and making videos and taking photographs by threatening the complainant.

In the complaint, the woman said Prajwal had raped her at gunpoint and made videos on his mobile phones. She said Prajwal had taken her to the MP quarters where he perpetrated the crime at gunpoint and threatened that he would kill her as well as her husband, if she revealed to anyone what he had done.

The accused allegedly forced her to satisfy his lust whenever he demanded, and threatened to make her video public if she did not cooperate.

Prajwal is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women. The state government-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the case.

Scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP sexually abusing several women had started making the rounds in recent days.

Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S) alliance's candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held on April 26, after which he left the country on a diplomatic passport.

The JD(S) had joined the NDA in September last year.

The JD(S) leadership has suspended Prajwal from the party.

