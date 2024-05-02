 Prajwal Revanna’s ex-driver releasing video statement on sex scandal leads to row in Karnataka : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Prajwal Revanna’s ex-driver releasing video statement on sex scandal leads to row in Karnataka

Prajwal Revanna’s ex-driver releasing video statement on sex scandal leads to row in Karnataka

33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is the son of former PM H D Deve Gowda’s elder son, H D Revanna, who is an MLA

Prajwal Revanna’s ex-driver releasing video statement on sex scandal leads to row in Karnataka

Explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, May 2

Prajwal Revanna’s former car driver, who released a video statement from an undisclosed location, regarding the sex scandal video clips involving the Hassan JD(S) MP, is currently in Malaysia, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said, questioning the motive behind such a move.

The driver Karthik, in the video statement released on Tuesday, said he had not given the video and pictures, allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, to anyone else other than BJP leader Devaraje Gowda.

The JD(S) state unit president, who has been accusing Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for the release of explicit video clips involving Prajwal Revanna, also hinted at the possibility of Shivakumar and his brother and Congress MP D K Suresh playing a role in the driver Karthik travelling to Malaysia.

“The driver’s video statement was released...where is he, Karthik? From where it was done (video statement) and released? Why was the video hurriedly made and given to news channels? Who gave it? He is in Malaysia,” Kumaraswamy said, as he targeted ‘DK’ brothers—Shivakumar and Suresh—for accusing him of releasing explicit video clips.

“Who sent Karthik to Malaysia? What is the need for video to be sent from there?” he asked, speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Sarcastically reacting to Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar on Thursday said, “Is it so? Did my brother (referring to Kumaraswamy) say so? If my brother has said, my brother knows all the information. Let him take information from the centre—who has sent (video), who has done all those things. Am I mad? I will fight on the street, but not by sending someone somewhere. I need not do such things, he (Kumaraswamy) may be in need to do such things.”

“That boy (Karthik) has said he gave (a pen drive containing explicit video clips ) to BJP’s Devaraje Gowda. The advocate (Devraje Gowda) has said, he has regards for Kumaranna (Kumaraswamy) and Gowda (Deve Gowda), and he had met him and informed (Kumaraswamy about clips). Who released the explicit clips is a different matter, let’s discuss it later, I’m ready for it. Let’s not deviate now (from the scandal),” he added.

The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s elder son, H D Revanna, who is an MLA and a former Minister. Prajwal was the BJP-JD(S) alliance’s candidate from Hassan, which went to the polls on April 26.

Explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days. The Congress government in Karnataka has constituted a SIT to probe the alleged sex scandal involving the MP.

In the video statement, Kartik said: “I don’t know if Devaraje Gowda used it for his selfish motives. I do not know who distributed the pen drives (containing explicit video clips). They are levelling allegations against me. I will disclose everything in detail before the SIT.”

Devaraje Gowda had contested for Holenarasipur Assembly seat, against Prajwal’s father H D Revanna, during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Rejecting the charges, Devaraje Gowda has said that Karthik had been hanging around with the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan constituency, Shreyas Patel, and they have released the video for the ruling party’s political benefit.

He said that neither the JD(S) nor the BJP would release the videos as it would go against the NDA alliance’s candidate.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnataka


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

2
World

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

4
Trending

Thai politician caught by husband in bed with adopted son, who is a monk

5
India

‘You are not above law’: Delhi court slams ED high-handedness

6
Himachal

Atul Verma new DGP, Himachal's Sukhvinder Sukhu govt disregards seniority

7
Trending

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

8
India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

9
India

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Lok Sabha election: BJP drops MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj, fields his son

Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son

UP minister and Legislative Council Member Dinesh Pratap Sin...

India lodges protest with China over its infra development in Shaksgam valley

India lodges protest with Beijing over its infra development in Shaksgam valley; rejects China-Pakistan boundary pact

Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part o...

No political clearance was either sought or issued: MEA on Prajwal Revanna’s travel to Germany

No political clearance was either sought or issued: MEA on Prajwal Revanna’s travel to Germany

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says that no visa is requir...

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna says ‘the liberty of an...

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

Reports said Goldy Brar was reportedly killed in Fresno, Cal...


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Damdami Taksal ex-Jathedar Kartar Singh Bhindranwala’s nephew murdered

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

SGPC poll: Voters’ enrolment date extended

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

AAP launches signature campaign against CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on ‘disappearance’ of 70,000-kg heroin from seizure records

L-G Saxena okays sacking of 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

Excise ‘scam’: Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court for bail in corruption, money laundering cases

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

BSP ex-MLA’s son Kanwar Jagvir Singh Sidhu Sahungra SAD (A) pick from Jalandhar

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Will pitch for Punjab’s share of funds in Parliament: AAP Patiala candidate Balbir Singh

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Surjit Singh Garhi back in Akali fold