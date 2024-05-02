Prajwal Revanna’s ex-driver releasing video statement on sex scandal leads to row in Karnataka

PTI

Bengaluru, May 2

Prajwal Revanna’s former car driver, who released a video statement from an undisclosed location, regarding the sex scandal video clips involving the Hassan JD(S) MP, is currently in Malaysia, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said, questioning the motive behind such a move.

The driver Karthik, in the video statement released on Tuesday, said he had not given the video and pictures, allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, to anyone else other than BJP leader Devaraje Gowda.

The JD(S) state unit president, who has been accusing Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for the release of explicit video clips involving Prajwal Revanna, also hinted at the possibility of Shivakumar and his brother and Congress MP D K Suresh playing a role in the driver Karthik travelling to Malaysia.

“The driver’s video statement was released...where is he, Karthik? From where it was done (video statement) and released? Why was the video hurriedly made and given to news channels? Who gave it? He is in Malaysia,” Kumaraswamy said, as he targeted ‘DK’ brothers—Shivakumar and Suresh—for accusing him of releasing explicit video clips.

“Who sent Karthik to Malaysia? What is the need for video to be sent from there?” he asked, speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Sarcastically reacting to Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar on Thursday said, “Is it so? Did my brother (referring to Kumaraswamy) say so? If my brother has said, my brother knows all the information. Let him take information from the centre—who has sent (video), who has done all those things. Am I mad? I will fight on the street, but not by sending someone somewhere. I need not do such things, he (Kumaraswamy) may be in need to do such things.”

“That boy (Karthik) has said he gave (a pen drive containing explicit video clips ) to BJP’s Devaraje Gowda. The advocate (Devraje Gowda) has said, he has regards for Kumaranna (Kumaraswamy) and Gowda (Deve Gowda), and he had met him and informed (Kumaraswamy about clips). Who released the explicit clips is a different matter, let’s discuss it later, I’m ready for it. Let’s not deviate now (from the scandal),” he added.

The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s elder son, H D Revanna, who is an MLA and a former Minister. Prajwal was the BJP-JD(S) alliance’s candidate from Hassan, which went to the polls on April 26.

Explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days. The Congress government in Karnataka has constituted a SIT to probe the alleged sex scandal involving the MP.

In the video statement, Kartik said: “I don’t know if Devaraje Gowda used it for his selfish motives. I do not know who distributed the pen drives (containing explicit video clips). They are levelling allegations against me. I will disclose everything in detail before the SIT.”

Devaraje Gowda had contested for Holenarasipur Assembly seat, against Prajwal’s father H D Revanna, during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Rejecting the charges, Devaraje Gowda has said that Karthik had been hanging around with the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan constituency, Shreyas Patel, and they have released the video for the ruling party’s political benefit.

He said that neither the JD(S) nor the BJP would release the videos as it would go against the NDA alliance’s candidate.

