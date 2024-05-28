Prajwal says will appear before SIT on May 31

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

A month after he fled the country, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexual abuse, has said he will appear before the special investigation team (SIT) that is probing the cases against him on May 31.

In a video message, Revanna said he went into depression after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ‘discussed’ him in public meetings. Apologising to his parents, grandfather Deve Gowda and uncle HD Kumaraswamy, he said, “I have come before you to share some information, as I had not disclosed as to where I am in foreign (country). Despite seeking time, the very next day Congress senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi started discussing things (about me) at public meetings. They indulged in a political conspiracy. Looking at all this, I went into depression and isolation. So, I first seek your apology and forgiveness.

“I will personally appear before the SIT on Friday, May 31, at 10 am and cooperate with the investigation. I have faith in the judiciary and I am confident that I will come out of false cases through court,” Revanna said in a video statement.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has served a show-cause notice to Revanna asking why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled as sought by the Karnataka Government in view of the allegations of sexual abuse against him.

Revanna said. “My trip abroad on April 26 was also planned earlier. So, I left (abroad) after three or four days... when I was watching YouTube, a news channel, I learnt (about the development back home). After that the SIT also issued a notice.”

While the Congress government has formed an SIT to probe the cases, the BJP and JD(S) — NDA partners — have demanded that these be handed over to the CBI, and action be taken against those behind the circulation of explicit videos.

