Prajwal sex scandal: Extend all possible help to victims, Rahul Gandhi writes to Siddaramaiah

New Delhi, May 4
Expressing shock over the horrific incident of mass sexual assault on scores of women allegedly by JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, against whom a blue corner notice has been issued by a special investigation team (SIT) formed by the Karnataka government to investigate the charges, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wrote to state chief minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to extend all possible help to the victims.
He wrote: “I am deeply shocked to learn that as far back as December 2023, our Home Minister Shri Amit Shah was informed by Shri G Devaraje Gowda about Prajwal Revanna’s antecedents.” It was shocking that PM Modi still campaigned for Revanna, he added.
