Prajwal’s MLA father arrested by SIT in kidnapping case

Bengaluru, May 4
Karnataka JD(S) MLA HD Revanna was arrested by sleuths of a special investigation team on Saturday in a kidnapping case linked to sexual abuse allegations against his son Prajwal. He was arrested soon after a court here rejected his anticipatory bail plea, officials said.
The former minister was picked up from the Padmanabhanagar residence of his father, JD(S) supremo and former PM HD Deve Gowda and brought to the SIT office. The case was registered against Revanna and his confidant Sathish Babanna in Mysuru on Thursday night for allegedly abducting a woman.
The case was registered on a complaint by the woman’s son, who alleged his mother was sexually abused by Prajwal, the BJP-JD(S) candidate for Hassan LS seat.
