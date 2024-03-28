Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing it in the back, conspiracy

PTI

Mumbai, March 28

The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi on Thursday accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut of “stabbing” it in the back amid seat-sharing talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Ambedkar was in talks with the MVA, which comprises the Congress, the Nationalist Congress (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT), for the Lok Sabha polls but recently announced candidates on several seats.

In a post on social media platform X, the VBA said, “How many lies Sanjay (Raut) is going to spread? If our thoughts are same, then why were we not invited to the MVA meetings? Why have you been holding meetings without inviting any representative of the VBA?” “Despite being a political ally, you have stabbed us in our back. We know what kind of discussions you had held at the silver oak (the residence of opposition stalwart Sharad Pawar), you had even proposed building a candidate against Prakash Ambedkar in Akola Lok Sabha constituency,” the VBA said further on X.

The VBA alleged Raut was talking about an alliance but “on the other hand you conspire against us”.

Ambedkar will fight from Akola, though VBA has said it will support the MVA in Nagpur, where the Congress’ Vikas Thakre is up against BJP heavyweight and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

