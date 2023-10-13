Prelim inquiry: Fault in tracks led to derailment

New Delhi: Hours after the North East Express mishap that claimed four lives, a preliminary probe suggested fault in tracks as the possible cause of the derailment of the train in Bihar. TNS
JeM ultra Latif’s aide succumbs to injuries
Lahore: A close aide of JeM’s slain militant Shahid Latif, who suffered bullet injuries in an attack at a mosque in Pakistan’s Punjab province, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. PTI
‘Partisan’: INDIA bloc writes to FB, Google
New Delhi: Citing a Washington Post investigation alleging the role played by Facebook, Whatsapp and YouTube in aiding the ruling BJP’s “communal hatred campaign”, the INDIA block has written a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg and Google CEO Sunder Pichai. TNS
P20: Birla calls for lifestyle changes
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday advocated altering lifestyles to address climate challenges. He was addressing an event on the eve of formal opening of the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) to be opened by PM Modi on Friday.
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM