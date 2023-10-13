Prelim inquiry: Fault in tracks led to derailment

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Hours after the North East Express mishap that claimed four lives, a preliminary probe suggested fault in tracks as the possible cause of the derailment of the train in Bihar. TNS

JeM ultra Latif’s aide succumbs to injuries

Lahore: A close aide of JeM’s slain militant Shahid Latif, who suffered bullet injuries in an attack at a mosque in Pakistan’s Punjab province, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. PTI

‘Partisan’: INDIA bloc writes to FB, Google

New Delhi: Citing a Washington Post investigation alleging the role played by Facebook, Whatsapp and YouTube in aiding the ruling BJP’s “communal hatred campaign”, the INDIA block has written a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg and Google CEO Sunder Pichai. TNS

P20: Birla calls for lifestyle changes

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday advocated altering lifestyles to address climate challenges. He was addressing an event on the eve of formal opening of the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) to be opened by PM Modi on Friday.

