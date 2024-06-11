Premier Li congratulates PM Modi on new term, says China willing to develop ties in 'right direction'

PTI

Beijing, June 11

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election for a third term, saying Beijing is willing to work with New Delhi to "push forward bilateral relations in the right direction".

Li said in a message that the sound and steady development of China-India relations is not only conducive to the well-being of the two peoples but also injects stability and positive energy into the region and the world, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Li said, "China is willing to work with India to push forward bilateral relations in the right direction.”

Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on June 5 congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general election, saying both countries should look to the future to advance bilateral relations, frozen since the Galwan incident four years ago, on a healthy and stable track.

Relations between the two countries hit a low except for trade ever since the eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Tso (lake) area near Galwan.

"We noted the results of India's general election and extend congratulations on the victory of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here.

A healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the interest of both the countries, and conducive to the peace and development in this region and beyond, Mao said while responding to a question by the official media seeking China's comment on Modi's win.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Narendra Modi