Preparation reviewed for Phase-III polling

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness for the third phase of polling to be held on May 7 for 94 seats across 12 states. The review meeting was presided over by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. Around 265 observers deployed for monitoring the polling for the third phase were present at the meeting. The observers were given directions to maintain level playing field for all candidates besides ensure free and fair polling.
