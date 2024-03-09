President awards Standard to two IAF jet squadrons

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

President Droupadi Murmu awarded the President’s Standard to 45 Squadron and 221 Squadron, of the Indian Air Force.

The President’s Standard were received by Group Captain M Surendran, the Commanding Officer of 45 Squadron, and Group Captain Shubhankan, the Commanding Officer of 221 Squadron. The President’s Colours were received by Air Commodore Ashutosh Vaidya, the Air Officer Commanding of 11 BRD, and Group Captain Vivek Sharma, the Commanding Officer of 509 SU, during a parade at Air Force Station Hindan, Ghaziabad.

