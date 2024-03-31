 President confers Bharat Ratna on L K Advani, lauds his role in Ram Mandir construction : The Tribune India

  • India
  • President confers Bharat Ratna on L K Advani, lauds his role in Ram Mandir construction

India's highest civilian honour was presented to Advani at his residence

President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on veteran BJP leader L K Advani at his residence, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 31, 2024.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday presented India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna to LK Advani at his residence. 

The formal ceremony was attended by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and the family members of LK Advani.

Presenting the award to Advani, President said "LK Advani, a doyen of Indian politics, has served the nation with unwavering dedication and distinction for over seven decades."

Born in Karachi in 1927, Advani migrated to India in 1947 against the backdrop of Partition. 

"With his vision of cultural nationalism, he toiled hard for decades, across the length and breadth of the country, and brought about a transformation in the socio-political landscape. When the Emergency put India’s democracy at risk, the indefatigable crusader in him helped guard it against authoritarian tendencies," President said.

She said as a parliamentarian, Advani's emphasis on dialogue enriched parliamentary traditions. 

"Whether as Home Minister or as Deputy Prime Minister, he always prioritised national interest above all, earning him respect and admiration from across party lines. His long and tireless struggle for India’s cultural regeneration culminated in the reconstruction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya in 2024," President said.

She said among the handful of post-Independence political leaders who succeeded in reshaping the national agenda and placing it on the path of development, his accomplishments provide the best articulation of the genius of India and its inclusive traditions.

 

