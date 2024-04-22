President Droupadi Murmu commends services of bureaucrats

PTI

New Delhi, April 21

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted civil servants on Civil Services Day, and expressed confidence that they would continue to serve fellow citizens with the spirit of “nation first”.

April 21 is celebrated as Civil Services Day and is an occasion for bureaucrats to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

“Greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day! You have carried forward the great legacy of working for the progress of the country with indefatigable spirit. Our civil services always face the challenge to adapt quickly to the dynamic environment, while upholding the three fundamental values Sardar Patel underlined in his speech on this day in 1947 — dignity, integrity and incorruptibility,” she said. “I am confident you will continue to serve the fellow citizens with the spirit of Nation First. My best wishes to you in this endeavour,” Murmu said in a post on X.

The day commemorates the address of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of independent India, to Administrative Services Officers on probation in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. He had referred to civil servants as the “steel frame of India”. The first Civil Services Day function was held in Vigyan Bhawan here on April 21, 2006.

