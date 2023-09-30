President Droupadi Murmu gives assent, women’s quota Bill now becomes law

PTI

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has assented to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam-2023 paving the way for the women’s reservation Bill to become a law. A Law Ministry notification issued on Friday said the President gave her assent on Thursday. The Bill will now be called the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act. According to its provision, “It shall come into force on such date as the Centre may, by notification in the official gazette, appoint.” — TNS

Release water to TN every day, K'taka told

Bengaluru: The meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Thursday upheld the decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee and directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu (TN) every day till October 15. The 25th meeting of the CWMA was held in New Delhi to review its Tuesday order, which directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water every day to TN. ANI

ISKCON sends Rs 100-cr defamation notice to MP

New Delhi: ISKCON has sent a Rs 100-crore defamation notice to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi for questioning it over upkeep of cows in its gaushalas.

