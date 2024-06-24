President Droupadi Murmu hosts ministers for dinner

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hosted the Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The dinner was attended by all Union Cabinet Ministers, Ministers with Independent Charge and Ministers of State.

This was the first dinner by President for the ministers after the re-election of the Modi-led NDA dispensation for the third term.

