President Droupadi Murmu turns 66; Vice-President, PM greet her

PTI

New Delhi, June 20

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished President Droupadi Murmu a long and healthy life on her 66th birthday on Thursday.

Murmu started her day by visiting the Lord Jagannath temple in Delhi and prayed for the welfare of all citizens.

“Jai Jagannath! Today I visited the Jagannath temple in Delhi and prayed for the welfare of all countrymen and also (wished) that our country continues to set new standards of progress,” the president’s office said in a post on X, in Hindi, along with pictures of the visit.

Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, at Uparbeda village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj.

She was sworn-in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

“Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar called on President Droupadi Murmu and conveyed birthday greetings to the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the president’s office said in another post on X.

In his birthday greetings to Murmu, Prime Minister Modi said the President’s “wisdom and emphasis on serving the poor and marginalised are a strong guiding force”.

“Warm birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her exemplary service and dedication to our nation inspire us all. Her wisdom and emphasis on serving the poor and marginalised are a strong guiding force.

“Her life journey gives hope to crores of people. India will always be grateful to her for her tireless efforts and visionary leadership. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life,” Modi said in a post on X.

#Droupadi Murmu #Jagdeep Dhankhar #Narendra Modi