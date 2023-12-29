President Murmu gives assent to Bill for appointment of CEC, ECs

New Delhi, December 29
President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to a Bill that seeks to put in place a mechanism for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, according to a government notification issued Friday.
The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, has provisions to set up a search committee chaired by the law minister and two other persons not below the rank of secretary, to prepare a panel of five persons for consideration of the selection committee for appointment as CEC or ECs.
The Bill also has provisions for a Selection Committee, chaired by the prime minister, leader of the opposition and a Union minister, to make recommendations to the President for appointment of CEC and other ECs.
The President also granted assent to the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, to replace a British-era law governing the publishing industry and simplify the process of registration of periodicals.
The Bill replaces the Press and Registration of Books Act of 1867. Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on August 3.
“This Bill is simple, smart and has a simultaneous process for registration of newspapers and periodicals. Earlier newspapers or magazines had to pass through an eight-step registration process. This can now be done at the click of a button,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said responding to the discussion on the bill in the Lok Sabha on December 21.
He said newspapers and periodicals will now be able to get registered within two months as against the two to three years required earlier.
The President also granted assent to the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ULFA signs peace pact with Centre, Assam Government; agrees to shun violence, disband organisation
The peace accord is expected to end decades-old insurgency i...
India seeks extradition of 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, sends request to Pakistan
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said t...
What’s happening in JDU? Nitish Kumar again takes charge as chief, makes it clear he's ‘sole leader of party’
JDU leaders have rubbished the rumours of a rift and return ...
Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR
Officials scan multiple CCTV footage around the site, spot a...
Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos
Bhagwant Mann says has sympathy for Jakhar who recently join...