President Murmu, PM Modi greet citizens on eve of Raksha Bandhan

'May this festival of love, affection and faith nurture the spirit of harmony in our society', said the President

President Droupadi Murmu. File photo



New Delhi, August 29

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan and hoped that this festival of love, affection and faith nurture the spirit of harmony in society besides enhancing the respect for women.

In her message, Murmu said the festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of love between brothers and sisters.     

"On this day, sisters tie Rakhi to their brothers and pray for their happiness, prosperity and good health. This festival gives us the message of protecting our sisters and daughters as well as protecting the glory of our country," the president said.

"May this festival of love, affection and faith nurture the spirit of harmony in our society and enhance the respect for women," she said.

Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he stated: “The festival of Raksha Bandhan brings happiness to our families. The reduction in gas prices will increase the comfort of my sisters and make their life easier. May every sister of mine be happy and healthy, this is my prayer to God.”

 

 

#Droupadi Murmu

