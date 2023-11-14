Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 13

Differences with Canada came to the fore during a review of its human rights records at Geneva last week when India asked it to further strengthen the domestic framework to prevent misuse of freedom of expression for inciting violence and disallowing activities of groups which are promoting extremism.

India also asked Canada to effectively prevent attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities, strengthen legislative and other measures to address hate crimes and speech. Canada is among 14 countries undergoing a periodic review of its human rights record. First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva KS Mohammed Hussain made observations about the misuse of freedom of expression in Canada.

PM Trudeau reiterates claim on nijjar’s death We have reasons to believe that agents of the Government of India could have been involved in killing of a Canadian citizen.... India’s response was to kick out a whole bunch of Canadian diplomats. —Justin Trudeau, Canadian PM

The Indian observations come against the backdrop of a Sikh separatist banned by India calling for attacks on Air India flights while some Canada-based separatists have splashed posters of Indian diplomats holding them culpable for the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June. Weighing in again on the issue, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau made it appear as if the controversy over Nijjar’s killing was a David vs Goliath contest. “If bigger countries can violate international law without consequences, then the whole world gets more dangerous for everyone,” he said a day after Canada and six other countries backed Israel at the UN in its assault on Hamas.

Accusing India again of violating the Vienna Convention by “arbitrarily” revoking the diplomatic immunity of over 40 Canadian diplomats, Trudeau said, “this is not a fight we want to be having right now. But we will always unequivocally stand up for the rule of law because that is what Canada is.”

Reiterating the allegations, the Canadian PM said, “We have serious reasons to believe that agents of the Government of India could have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen and India’s response is to kick out a whole bunch of Canadian diplomats by violating the rights under the Vienna Convention.’’

“We had reached out to the Indian government and partners around the world to get to the bottom of this, to take it seriously,’’ he added.

