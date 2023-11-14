 Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

Justin Trudeau, Canadian PM



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 13

Differences with Canada came to the fore during a review of its human rights records at Geneva last week when India asked it to further strengthen the domestic framework to prevent misuse of freedom of expression for inciting violence and disallowing activities of groups which are promoting extremism.

India also asked Canada to effectively prevent attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities, strengthen legislative and other measures to address hate crimes and speech. Canada is among 14 countries undergoing a periodic review of its human rights record. First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva KS Mohammed Hussain made observations about the misuse of freedom of expression in Canada.

PM Trudeau reiterates claim on nijjar’s death

We have reasons to believe that agents of the Government of India could have been involved in killing of a Canadian citizen.... India’s response was to kick out a whole bunch of Canadian diplomats. —Justin Trudeau, Canadian PM

The Indian observations come against the backdrop of a Sikh separatist banned by India calling for attacks on Air India flights while some Canada-based separatists have splashed posters of Indian diplomats holding them culpable for the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June. Weighing in again on the issue, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau made it appear as if the controversy over Nijjar’s killing was a David vs Goliath contest. “If bigger countries can violate international law without consequences, then the whole world gets more dangerous for everyone,” he said a day after Canada and six other countries backed Israel at the UN in its assault on Hamas.

Accusing India again of violating the Vienna Convention by “arbitrarily” revoking the diplomatic immunity of over 40 Canadian diplomats, Trudeau said, “this is not a fight we want to be having right now. But we will always unequivocally stand up for the rule of law because that is what Canada is.”

Reiterating the allegations, the Canadian PM said, “We have serious reasons to believe that agents of the Government of India could have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen and India’s response is to kick out a whole bunch of Canadian diplomats by violating the rights under the Vienna Convention.’’

“We had reached out to the Indian government and partners around the world to get to the bottom of this, to take it seriously,’’ he added.

#Canada #human rights

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

2
Business

Raymond head Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife

3
Punjab

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

4
India

Justin Trudeau reaffirms allegation on Nijjar, says India 'kicked out' Canadian diplomats

5
World

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

6
Trending

Is Mrunal Thakur dating Badshah? Video from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party of them holding hands goes viral

7
India

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

8
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya visit Himachal Pradesh CM as he returns to Shimla after treatment at Delhi AIIMS

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; noise levels increase; UT Administration's cracker-bursting restriction goes for a toss

10
Punjab

Bullet fired by unknown person hits Punjab cadre IAS officer’s residence in Chandigarh, no one injured

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Delhi gas chamber again as ban on Diwali crackers goes up in smoke

Delhi gas chamber again as ban on Diwali crackers goes up in smoke

AQI ‘severe’ in several parts | Odd-even on cards

After 2-day relief, farm fires surge to 1,624 in Punjab

After 2-day relief, farm fires surge to 1,624 in Punjab

Post Diwali, air quality dips in most cities across Haryana

Post Diwali, air quality dips in most cities across Haryana

AQI hovered around ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ during the past 24 ...

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

Tiger 3 fans burst crackers inside theatre; this is dangerous: Salman

Tiger 3 fans burst crackers inside theatre; this is dangerous: Salman


Cities

View All

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

Orders on restricting crackers go up in smoke; no case filed

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO celebrates Diwali in Amritsar district schools

11 fire incidents on Diwali night, no casualties reported

Festive season sees discharge of worship material in UBDC

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Air quality takes a hit on Diwali night

75 report nuisance due to bursting of crackers

Health facilities in city see 177 eye injury, burns cases

Panchkula residents flout norms too

CBI seeks L-G’s nod to probe extortion charge against Satyendar Jain

CBI seeks L-G’s nod to probe extortion charge against Satyendar Jain

1,175 road mishap fatalities till October 31: Police

Traffic advisory ahead of trade fair in Delhi

Gopal Rai blames UP, Haryana for pollution in Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Council doubles parking fee

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

In Jalandhar, only 125 balers to manage stubble on 4.25 lakh acres

'Black Diwali' for residents of 16 villages

Heroin worth Rs 50L seized, 2 drug peddlers arrested

Rs 7.5 lakh robbery case cracked, 1 held

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

255 episodes of ‘natak mela’

City team win basketball title