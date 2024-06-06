 Prez dissolves 17th Lok Sabha : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

President Droupadi Murmu greets PM Narendra Modi as he arrives to tender his resignation at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. PTI



New Delhi, June 5

A day after the declaration of Lok Sabha poll results, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday held its last meeting, where it recommended dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Soon after the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu and tendered his resignation. He also advised her to dissolve the 17th Lok Sabha. “The President accepted the advice of the Cabinet and signed the order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in exercise of the powers conferred upon her by sub-clause (b) of clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution,” a press communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu asked Modi and the Union Cabinet to continue on a caretaker basis till the formation of the new government.

While the BJP won 240 seats, it needs the support of its allies like the TDP and JD(U) to cross the majority mark of 272 seats in the lower House. — TNS

INDIA — Back to coalition: PM Narendra Modi with allies during the National Democratic Alliance meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. Manas Ranjan Bhui

INDIA — Back to coalition: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, flanked by INDIA bloc leaders, addresses mediapersons after their meeting. Manas Ranjan Bhui

