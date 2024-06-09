New Delhi, June 9
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi visited Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on Sunday, marking the beginning of the day of his swearing-in ceremony with tributes to the Father of the Nation.
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minister.
President Droupadi Murmu will administer him and his Council of Ministers oath of office at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday evening.
Several allies such as the TDP, JD(U) and Shiv Sena are likely to be represented in the coalition government.
Following his visit to Rajghat, Modi paid tributes to stalwart BJP leader and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal'.
Vajpayee was the first ever BJP prime minister and, along with Lal Krishna Advani, is credited for the party's rise as a pillar of national politics.
Supporters were present in sizeable numbers as the prime minister-designate visited these monuments.
Modi also offered his respects at the National War Memorial, a monument to soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers
Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded
Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...