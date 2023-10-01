 ‘Prime Minister revealed he often skips meals, sleeps less’: Fitness icon Ankit recalls interaction with PM Modi : The Tribune India

‘Prime Minister revealed he often skips meals, sleeps less’: Fitness icon Ankit recalls interaction with PM Modi

Ankit says he had messaged at the Prime Minister's Office that he wanted to meet PM Modi

Photo: ANI



ANI

New Delhi, October 1

Recalling his nearly 40-minute meeting with the Prime Minister, fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya on Sunday said that PM Modi opened up about his eating and sleeping habits.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi met social media sensation Ankit Baiyanpuriya, who had started a 75-day challenge to imbibe the culture of fitness among the youth.

"The Prime Minister told me that he can't eat on time and has a problem regarding sleep. Then I told him that if the countrymen have to sleep comfortably then someone will have to work. Aur Aap Toh Raja Ho Desh Ke," Ankit said.

The fitness icon said he had messaged at the Prime Minister's Office that he wanted to meet PM Modi. "It was great to meet him. I had wanted to meet him for a long time. I had messaged to PMO, days ago, that I wanted to meet him. Then I got a call from there, I couldn't believe it at first, then I came to Delhi and in the morning we met and were together for 30-40 minutes," the 75 Hard Day Challenge fame told ANI.

"PM Modi asked me about that (75 days) challenge. Then I told him that there are 5 rules. Te first one is to drink 6 litres of water a day then take a selfie... 2 workout sessions for 45 minutes each and follow a specific diet... And reading 10 pages of our 'Granth'..." he said further.

Earlier this morning, PM Modi shared a video on his X timeline, showing the duo discussing fitness and cleanliness as they participated in the Swachh Bharat initiative.

Ankit has garnered 4.9 million followers on his Instagram profile.

“Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!” the video caption stated.

The video starts with PM Modi saying, “Ankit, I will learn something from you today.” How will Swachhata Abhiyan help fitness, PM Modi asked Ankit.

“Keeping the environment clean is our duty. If the environment remains healthy then we too will,” Ankit replied to PM Modi.

PM Modi also asked how was the awareness regarding cleanliness back in his village in Sonepat. He says people are more aware now towards cleanliness.

PM Modi has said Swachh Bharat is the collective responsibility of all citizens of the country and that public participation is very important in this direction. He had asked everyone to take out an hour on Sunday at 10 am to maintain cleanliness and help build a brighter future for the country.

In the video which lasted 281 seconds, PM Modi went on to ask Ankit how much time he dedicated towards physical activities, to which he said 4-5 hours.

"I get motivated seeing you exercise,” Ankit told PM Modi. PM Modi then says, "I don’t do much exercise. I do sufficient exercise that is needed to accomplish my day-to-day activities.”

"I follow discipline. There are two aspects of my life where I am not disciplined. One, the timing of meal. Second, I should give more time on sleep but I am unable to,” PM Modi continued.

PM Modi praised Ankit and said he noticed many youths are following his activities on social media. Ankit also praised PM Modi for promoting sports and standing with the sportspersons.

"I was a sportsperson but I am away from sports now due to some injury. I saw you personally calling sportspersons when they win medals. Fit India and Khelo India initiatives are motivating athletes,” Ankit said.

Finally, PM Modi asked Ankit what was his 75-day challenge.

"I follow five rules. First, I workout two times a day, one indoor and other outdoor. Both outdoor is also fine. Next, I drink four litres of water. Read 10 pages of any book. First, I studied Srimad Bhagavat, now I am reading Shiva Puran. Fourth, I follow a strict diet. Lastly, I take a selfie to document the progression in me,” Ankit said.

As per reports, Ankit Baiyanpuria started his 75-hard challenge on June 28, 2023, and finally completed this gruelling challenge on September 11, 2023. He used to put an Instagram video each day during the course of his 75-day challenge.

