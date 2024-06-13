Prioritise farm issues, Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells officers

New Delhi, June 12
Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday asked officers to focus exclusively on farmer-oriented works as part of the government’s first 100-day push in the segment.
After chairing a meeting regarding the 100-day action plan of the ministry, he said special attention must be paid to raising agricultural production, productivity and quality.
Chouhan, while taking presentations on all aspects of the departmental action plan for the first 100 days in the third term of the government, gave directions to take strong steps to strengthen the country’s agriculture sector and to reduce the pain and suffering of farmers.
He said the availability of quality fertilisers, seeds and other inputs to farmers should be ensured on priority basis. Meanwhile, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje met Chouhan in Delhi.
