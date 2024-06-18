Private college in Jaipur receives bomb threat, nothing suspicious found

Jaipur, June 18
Private college here received a bomb threat over email, on Tuesday, but nothing suspicious was found during a search, police said.
The email was sent to the SSG Pareek PG College in Shastri Nagar.
Police said the email was sent in the name of “KNR” group that also claimed responsibility for bomb threats given to schools in Delhi last month.
“Efforts are being made to identify and trace the sender,” the police added.
