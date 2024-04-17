Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams CAA, says it’s against Assam Accord

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Central Government’s decision to notify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and said the act contradicted the Assam Accord.

“When my father, Rajiv Gandhi, served as Prime Minister, we signed the Assam Accord, addressing the demands of the people and ensuring peace in Assam. However, today, the BJP government is enforcing the CAA, which goes against the Accord,” she said while taking part in a road show in support of Congress party’s Jorhat candidate Gaurav Gogoi.

Flanked by Gogoi and APCC chief Bhupen Bora, the Congress leader urged the electorate to oppose the implementation of CAA. She called upon people to vote based on issues such as employment and peace, rather than along communal or religious lines.

“Send a clear message to the country that the people of Assam stand united against the CAA.. Vote for Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi, who will listen to your concerns and address them,” Priyanka said.

After landing at Jorhat airport this morning, the Congress leader made her way to Titabor where she held the road show. Titabor is the electoral turf of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and a pivotal segment of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Gandhi wrote on X, “The North Eastern states boast a distinctive cultural tapestry, yet the BJP government’s policies seem poised to dismantle that identity. Furthermore, the burden of inflation and unemployment weigh heavily on the populace. The five guarantees outlined by the Congress promise not only relief but also a strengthening of the youth, the bedrock of our nation’s future.”

Leading a road show in support of party candidate Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka said daily wages of tea garden workers would be hiked if the opposition alliance INDIA won the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“I am telling you that our manifesto has guaranteed increase of the wages of tea garden workers if we form the government at the Centre,” she said.

