Priyanka removed as UP in-charge, Pilot gets Chhattisgarh in major Congress reshuffle

New Delhi, December 23
In a major organisational reshuffle in the Congress ahead of the next year’s general election, Priyanka Gandhi was on Saturday removed as All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and Sachin Pilot was made general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh.
Avinash Pande replaced Priyanka, who was not assigned any specific portfolio, as the general secretary in-charge of UP.
Jairam Ramesh was reappointed as the general secretary in-charge communication, KC Venugopal as the general secretary in-charge of organisation. Gurdeep Singh Sappal was made in charge of administration, while Ajay Maken will continue as the treasurer.
Devender Yadav was named in-charge of Punjab, while Rajeev Shukla will continue as in-charge of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Dipak Babaria retained his position as in-charge of Delhi and Haryana.
Mukul Wasnik was given charge of Gujarat, and Randeep Singh Surjewala was as party in-charge in Karnataka. Kumari Selja, who was in-charge of Chhattisgarh, where the Congress suffered defeat in the recently held assembly polls, was made in-charge of Uttarakhand.
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa retained his position as Rajasthan in-charge despite the recent poll debacle in the state. Bharat Singh Solanki was made in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir and Ajoy Kumar got Odisha with additional charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Hussain made in-charge of Kharge’s office
Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain was appointed on Saturday in-charge of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s office. AICC secretary Pranab Jha was appointed in-charge of communication in the Congress president’s office. Hussain and Jha were earlier appointed coordinators attached to Kharge’s office.
