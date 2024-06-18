Priyanka Gandhi Vadra settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 17

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will retain the Raebareli seat, while his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will try to make her debut in Parliament by contesting the Wayanad seat that will be vacated by Rahul.

Not an easy decision Choosing between Raebareli and Wayanad was not an easy decision. People of Wayanad gave me energy to fight at a very difficult time. I will never forget that. Rahul Gandhi, Cong leader

The decision came after top party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi, held a meeting at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide which Lok Sabha seat Rahul Gandhi would retain.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi has won elections from two constituencies. Rules demand that he retains one constituency and vacates the other. We discussed the issue today since tomorrow is the deadline for making a decision in this regard. It was decided by the party that he should retain Raebareli since his family has a long association with the seat,” Kharge told mediapersons after the meeting. “People of Raebareli as well as party functionaries are of the view that Rahul Gandhi must retain the Raebareli seat. However, Rahul Gandhi also got love and affection from the people of Wayanad and they want Rahul to retain that seat,” Kharge said.

The Congress president said while Rahul decided to quit Wayanad with a heavy heart, it was decided that Priyanka Gandhi would contest from there. The party was happy that she gave her consent to contest from the seat in Kerala, he added.

Kharge said the decision to field Priyanka from Wayanad would also be a morale booster for the people of Wayanad. Priyanka Gandhi, who worked tirelessly during the elections, was a fighter in her own right, Kharge said. She played a key role in the Congress victories in Amethi and Raebareli, he added.

Rahul Gandhi said, “Choosing between Raebareli and Wayanad was not an easy decision. People of Wayanad gave me energy to fight at a very difficult time. I will never forget that.” Instead of one, the people of Wayanad would now have two representatives in the Lok Sabha, he added.

Priyanka Gandhi said she was happy about the party’s decision and assured that she would give her best and not let the people of Wayanad feel Rahul Gandhi’s absence.

At the same time, she added that she had an unfailing bond with the people of Raebareli and Amethi and that would continue.

