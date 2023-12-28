Pro-Kannada activists damage signboards

PTI

Bengaluru, December 27

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) on Wednesday targeted business establishments in Bengaluru and damaged their signboards and name plates which did not use Kannada.

The activists took out rallies in various parts of the city, especially in the business hubs such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Lavelle Road, UB City, Chamarajapet, Chickpet, Kempe Gowda Road, Gandhi Nagar, St Marks Road, Cunningham Road, Residency Road and Sadahalli Gate near Devanahalli.

The activists claimed that the business establishments were “undermining the official language of Karnataka, which is Kannada”. Many malls, shops, commercial buildings, companies and factories faced the ire.

#Karnataka