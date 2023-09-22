 Protests spread over Cauvery issue in Karnataka; security tightened across state : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Protests spread over Cauvery issue in Karnataka; security tightened across state

Protests spread over Cauvery issue in Karnataka; security tightened across state

Karnataka has been maintaining that it is not in position to release water

Protests spread over Cauvery issue in Karnataka; security tightened across state

Pro-Kannada activists during a protest against Cauvery Water Management Authority over its decision to ensure a flow of 5,000 cusecs of river water to Tamil Nadu till September 29, 2023, in Bengaluru, on September 22, 2023. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, September 22

As protests continued in various parts of Karnataka on Friday over the release of Cauvery water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu and a call for a bandh has gone out, police have tightened security across the state.

The protests, which erupted after the Supreme Court refused to interfere with orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directing the state to release 5,000 cusecs of water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, have intensified.

Farmer organisations and pro-Kannada outfits staged protests in the Cauvery river basin districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, Bengaluru and other parts of the state expressing their anger and urging the state government not to release water to the neighbouring state.

Karnataka has been maintaining that it is not in a position to release water, after taking into account its own need for drinking water and irrigation for standing crops in the Cauvery basin areas, as there has been water scarcity due to deficit monsoon rains.

Protests have also spread to districts like Chitradurga, Ballari, Davangere, Koppal and Vijayapura.

Farmers under the aegis of the Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti continued to protest near the statue of Sir M Visvesvaraya in Mandya. They were today joined by Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, the head of Adichunchanagiri Math, a prominent religious seminary in the old Mysuru region, which is also the Cauvery belt.

Addressing the protesting farmers, the seer said that the state and central government should present the facts before the Supreme Court and protect the interest of the farmers and people of the state.

He said the math would speak to the state government and central ministers on behalf of the farmers. “There is a need for a distress formula (for water sharing) at the earliest.” The district Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti has called for a bandh in Mandya on Saturday, which is likely to affect normal life in the district as it is being supported by various organisations.

On farmers and organisations protesting in various places demanding that the Karnataka government not release water and instead protect the interests of the state, Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “There is nothing wrong with it. It is their right to protest and the government has no objection to it. But public property should not be destroyed, they should not indulge in any illegal activity and cause inconvenience to people. I appeal to them in this regard.” Police are well prepared to handle the situation in case there are any untoward incidents, he said, adding, that personnel have been deployed near KRS dam in Mandya district and other places where the protests are happening.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda held meetings with his subordinates and instructed all the deputy commissioners of police in the city to be on high alert and step up security in their respective jurisdictions, especially in Tamil dominated areas to avoid any untoward incident.

The police commissioner told PTI that all necessary security measures have been taken. Officers have been instructed to ensure that no incident of stone pelting takes place on any Tamil Nadu registered buses or private vehicles, he said.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists led by Praveen Shetty staged a protest in Bengaluru’s K R Puram by blocking the highway. He and scores of activists were detained and taken away by the police.

Sloganeering—demanding justice, blocking roads, burning of tyres and effigies marked the protests in various parts of the state.

Some Kannada organisations laid siege to Tore Kadanahalli (TK Halli) pumping station in Mandya which supplies water to Bengaluru city, urging officials to stop supplying water to the capital city for lack of support from there to the Cauvery protest. Police teams have been deployed at the spot.

Karnataka BJP leaders met under the leadership of former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru to discuss the line of action the party should follow. Party presidents and leaders from Cauvery basin districts were present at the meet.

Stating that it is clear that the government has failed in the Cauvery issue and its consequences are being seen, Bommai said, “I have seen the (court) proceedings and our lawyers have not argued effectively”.

References have not been made by the lawyers regarding the tribunal orders, the importance of Bengaluru’s water requirements, the forthcoming monsoon rains in Tamil Nadu, and the utilisation of water so far by the neighbouring state, he said, adding that this is causing disadvantage to Karnataka repeatedly.

Repeatedly highlighting this to the government has not been of any use, and enlightening the public is the only way now, Bommai said. “We are discussing it in the BJP. One round of discussion has happened in Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Chamrajanagara and Hassan. We will protest there and also in Bengaluru. At the meeting we will discuss and decide the plan of action.” Kannada Chaluvali leader and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj urged MPs from the state to resign immediately from Parliament to protect the interests of the state on the Cauvery issue and said that he is keenly waiting to see what decision Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would take following the stand taken by the SC.

He also asked Kannada film stars and actors to stand with the people of the state and farmers.

The CWMA on Monday asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days after the CWRC last week made such a recommendation.

#Karnataka #Supreme Court #Tamil Nadu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says 'disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'

2
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

3
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

4
India

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

5
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

6
Trending

Amid Khalistan row, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon says political groups 'misusing' their social media posts

7
Punjab

Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

8
India

PM Trudeau urges India to work with Canada to allow justice to follow its course in killing of Khalistani extremist leader

9
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

10
India

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India's US mission

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Top News

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

He said people had not elected him to listen to 'hate speech...

Lok Sabha Speaker warns BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri of strict action over remarks in House

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

Lok Sabha Speaker warns Bidhuri of strict action

Anurag Thakur cancels visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

Anurag Thakur cancels Asian Games visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

India has also lodged a strong protest in New Delhi and Beij...

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

No 'special exemption', says Biden adviser

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week fol...


Cities

View All

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Punjab Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Harvesting of basmati begins; nearly 40K MT reaches mandis

Chief of Dubai's Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara Surinder Singh Kandhari visits GNDU, Amritsar

After research, SGPC to document Singh Sabha Movement

Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three years

Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans in Chandigarh launched

Insults to religion made unwittingly, carelessly sans malicious intent not offence under 295A: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live

Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Nine smugglers held with drugs

Man arrested with 1 kg of heroin, Rs 70K drug money

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doctor

10-yr-old student ‘tortured’ by Ludhiana teacher, clip surfaces

Youth rams bike into Sub Inspector in Khanna

Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Punjabi University students protest theft in hostels

Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Patiala: Dr Hitender Suri feted in London

Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Seminar held on plastic ban