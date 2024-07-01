 Public flogging: Bengal governor seeks report; BJP slams TMC's 'Taliban rule' : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Public flogging: Bengal governor seeks report; BJP slams TMC's 'Taliban rule'

Public flogging: Bengal governor seeks report; BJP slams TMC's 'Taliban rule'

The man seen in a viral video beating up the couple with a bamboo stick is identified as Tajmul alias 'JCB', purportedly a TMC leader of Chopra area

Public flogging: Bengal governor seeks report; BJP slams TMC's 'Taliban rule'

The couple being assaulted. PTI



PTI

Kolkata, July 1

The public flogging of a couple in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district has sparked outrage, with Governor CV Ananda Bose seeking a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while the BJP accused the ruling TMC of "unleashing Taliban rule" in the state.

The man seen in a viral video beating up the couple with a bamboo stick was identified as Tajmul alias 'JCB', purportedly a TMC leader of Chopra area. He was arrested on Sunday night.

When produced before a local court, Tajmul was remanded to five days of police custody.

Police registered a case on Sunday after a video clip of the incident, which occurred on Friday, went viral on social media. PTI could not independently verify the video.

The BJP alleged that Tajmul had ties to Chopra MLA Hamidul Islam, who reportedly defended him despite the TMC's condemnation of the incident.

A new video has also emerged, showing Tajmul beating up another couple a few days ago.

Governor Bose, who has had strained relations with the state government over various issues, expressed shock at the incident and described it as "barbarous," according to a Raj Bhavan official.

"He condemned the incident and has requested an immediate report from CM Banerjee," the official told PTI.

BJP women MLAs in West Bengal staged a protest on Monday on the Assembly premises over the assault on the couple and alleged atrocities against women in various parts of the state.

"The appeasement politics of the TMC government has turned the state into a den of anti-social activities. It seems the ruling TMC and its goons have unleashed Taliban rule in the state," BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said.

The West Bengal police on Monday said malicious efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation and lend political colour to the incident.

"The fact is, on knowing about the incident, police have promptly identified the culprit and arrested him. A suo motu case has been started into the matter and an investigation is on. The victim has been provided with police security. IC Chopra has been show-caused over the incident," the West Bengal Police posted on X.

Senior TMC leader Shantanu Sen condemned the incident and stated that the state government is taking all necessary action to address the situation.

"We do not support such incidents. The victims have been provided with security. Anyone else involved will also not be spared," said the TMC spokesperson. 

