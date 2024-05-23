 Pune car crash: After outcry over bail, juvenile accused shifted to observation home : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Pune car crash: After outcry over bail, juvenile accused shifted to observation home

Pune car crash: After outcry over bail, juvenile accused shifted to observation home

Porsche car, allegedly driven by the teenager fatally knocked down two software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Maharashtra’s Pune

Pune car crash: After outcry over bail, juvenile accused shifted to observation home

The teen, who the police claim was drunk at the time, rammed his luxury car into the bike in Kalyani Nagar area in Maharashtra's Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, killing the two riders -- Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta. Video grabs/Social media



PTI

Pune, May 23

A 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car accident in Pune that claimed two lives has been shifted to an observation home following an order of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), an official from the facility said on Thursday.

More than 30 minors are currently lodged at the observation home, located at the same premises where the hearing on the police’s review petition in connection with the case involving the teenager took place on Wednesday, the official said.

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the teenager, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Maharashtra’s Pune city in the early hours of Sunday.

The teenager, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal (50), was subsequently produced before the JJB which granted him bail hours later. Police later approached the JJB again, seeking a review of its order.

Following an outcry over quick bail, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the boy to the observation home till June 5.

“The Child-in-Conflict with Law (CCL) was immediately sent to the Nehru Udyog Kendra observation home, located at Yerawada, where he is staying with the other CCLs,” the official from the facility said.

A senior police official said during his stay at the observation home, the juvenile will undergo psychological assessments.

According to advocate Prashant Patil, who represented the teenager at the JJB hearing, the process of deciding whether a juvenile should be treated as an adult accused can take at least two months as reports of psychiatrists and counsellors among others are called for, and then the JJB gives its decision.

Patil said during the remand, the CCL will be kept at the rehabilitation home, with specific parameters set for this period.

“The board has given directions regarding providing a psychologist, psychiatrist, or a counsellor for the CCL to support his mental health and help reintegrate him into the mainstream,” he said.

While the police said the JJB on Wednesday evening cancelled the bail granted to the minor three days ago, his lawyer claimed there was no cancellation of bail. There was no order yet on the police’s application seeking permission to treat him as an adult accused.

“As per the operative order issued by the JJ Board, it has sent the minor to the observation home till June 5. The order on our plea to allow police to treat him as an adult (accused) has not been received yet,” Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

Advocate Patil said the bail granted on Sunday has not been cancelled.

“It is a modification of the earlier order....Cancellation of bail means setting aside the earlier order and taking the person in custody. Here, it is not a custody. It is a rehab home,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

The JJB had in its Sunday order also asked the teenager to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, an order that drew an onslaught of criticism.

The police have registered an FIR against the minor under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

A sessions court earlier on Wednesday remanded the boy’s father, and two employees of Hotel Blak Club, Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar, in police custody till May 24.

As per the police, the teenager, before the accident, had allegedly consumed alcohol at the hotel.

The police registered a case against his father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owner and employees of two bars which the boy had visited before Sunday’s accident for “serving alcohol to an underage person”.

Section 75 deals with “willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses,” while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

According to the FIR, the real estate developer gave his son the car despite knowing that the boy did not have a driving license, thus endangering his life, and allowed him to party even while knowing that he drinks alcohol.

Activist Prince Singhal, the founder of Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD), a non-profit organisation, in a statement on Wednesday said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take cognisance of the Pune accident case and direct for action against the guilty.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Maharashtra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

2
Diaspora

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

3
Chandigarh

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

4
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

5
Punjab

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

6
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke

7
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

8
World

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state

9
India

Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal

10
Punjab

Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners transfered to non-election duties

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala at 10 am

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala

PM Modi will start his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Punjab by ...

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder to skip PM Modi's rally in home turf Patiala as farmers begin their protest march to venue

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to skip PM Modi's rally on home turf Patiala; resting at Delhi home, unwell

Insiders said that the entire poll campaign was planned in s...

PM Modi in Punjab: Congress questions NDA Government on farmer issues

PM Modi in Punjab: Congress questions NDA Government on farmer issues

Says farmer justice will be top priority for upcoming INDIA ...

Bangladesh MP’s friend paid Rs 5 crore to 'murder' him: West Bengal CID

Bangladesh MP’s friend paid Rs 5 crore to 'murder' him: West Bengal CID

Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar’s friend, a US national, o...

Pune car crash: After outcry over bail, juvenile accused shifted to observation home

Pune car crash: After outcry over bail, juvenile accused shifted to observation home

Porsche car, allegedly driven by the teenager fatally knocke...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

As Punjab breaks peak power demand, midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents’ barge into substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Panchkula: System aligned against lower classes, says Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Why no word on Metro for Chandigarh, asks Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

INDIA bloc members ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi

‘Touching 400 complete fantasy’: Tharoor laughs off BJP’s claims

‘Nari shakti’ mere lip service, only two women in Delhi Lok Sabha poll fray

Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Want jobs for our sons, say women at Congress rallies

PM’s Modi Jalandhar rally: Farmers to hold ‘black flag march’

Ahead of PM’s visit, police announce traffic diversions

Police chief transferred to non-election duties

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

Wagah border will be opened for trade in year if BJP forms govt: Bittu

Preeti Sapru lauds Modi-led govt for its welfare schemes

Congress candidate from Ludhiana Amrinder Singh Raja Warring assures substantial reforms in agriculture sector

AAP candidate’s wife seeks votes in Sahnewal, blames Congress, SAD for neglecting Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder to skip PM Modi's rally in home turf Patiala as farmers begin their protest march to venue

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to skip PM Modi's rally on home turf Patiala; resting at Delhi home, unwell

Capt Amarinder Singh’s letter to Modi:  Sad I am not there to receive you myself; assure you we will give you the seat

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala