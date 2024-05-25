 Pune car crash: Minor’s grandfather held for ‘wrongful confinement’ of family driver, father booked : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Pune car crash: Minor’s grandfather held for ‘wrongful confinement’ of family driver, father booked

Pune car crash: Minor’s grandfather held for ‘wrongful confinement’ of family driver, father booked

Madhya Pradesh-based parents of the two IT professionals who were killed in the accident have demanded that the Supreme Court monitor the probe

Pune car crash: Minor’s grandfather held for ‘wrongful confinement’ of family driver, father booked

The Porsche car found without number plate in Pune on Tuesday. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim. PTI Photo



PTI

Pune, May 25

The Pune police have arrested the grandfather of the 17-year-old minor who allegedly fatally knocked down two persons with his Porsche for alleged “wrongful confinement” of their family driver, an official said on Saturday.

The teenager’s father Vishal Agarwal, who is in judicial custody in connection with the car accident, has also been named in this case, he said.

A day earlier, Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar had said that an attempt was made to establish that the high-end car was not driven by the minor.

On a complaint by the family driver of the juvenile, the Yerawada police have registered a separate offence against the teen’s grandfather and father, he said.

The two have been booked under Sections 365 (kidnapping with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

“After the car crash, the teen’s grandfather and father allegedly kept the driver’s phone with them and put him in confinement in his house on the premises of their bungalow on May 19 and May 20. The driver was freed by his wife, said the official from the crime branch.

He said that Agarwal and his father allegedly threatened the driver and asked him to take the blame by claiming that he was at the wheel when the Porsche crashed into a motorcycle in the early hours of Sunday.

On Friday, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters that an attempt was made to establish that the Porsche was not driven by the 17-year-old, and the driver employed by his family even tried to take responsibility.

After the accident, the driver initially claimed he was driving the car, the commissioner said, adding, “Why and under whose pressure he said that will be disclosed at an appropriate time.” Citing their investigation, Kumar said it had emerged that the juvenile was driving the car and they had already collected all the necessary chronological evidence. “For example, when the juvenile left the house, the entry on the security register shows that he left with the car,” the commissioner had said.

“He was fully in his senses, had full knowledge that due to his conduct, such an accident, where IPC section 304 is applicable, can happen,” the officer said. Section 304 deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Pune police on Friday suspended two cops, including an inspector from Yerwada police station, for delayed reporting and dereliction of duty in the case.

The Porsche, allegedly driven by the teenager, who the police claim was drunk at the time, killed two motorbike-borne software engineers in the Kalyani Nagar area of the city.

A local court in Pune remanded the six accused arrested in the case, including the teenager’s father, in judicial custody. The teenager is in an observation home till June 5.

The Madhya Pradesh-based parents of the two IT professionals who were killed in the accident have demanded that the Supreme Court monitor the probe and the trial be held in their state.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Madhya Pradesh #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Met issues 'red' warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; Phalodi in Rajasthan sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius

2
India

Army Chief General Manoj Pande retiring in week, govt yet to name successor

3
Punjab

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

4
India

TMC posts photos of EVMs with ‘BJP tags on them’, Election Commission replies

5
Haryana

Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of heart attack

6
Haryana

Businessman's entire family attempts suicide in Haryana's Faridabad

7
IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Royal 'harakiri' puts Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL final, to face KKR

8
Punjab

France NRI Iqbal Singh Bhatti denies involvement in AAP’s pro-Khalistan funding

9
Punjab

Sold abroad? Punjab and Haryana High Court orders video call for woman in Bahrain

10
India

23 years after Delhi L-G VK Saxena’s complaint, activist Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 39.13 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm; sporadic incidents of violence in Bengal

Delhi records 21.69 pc turnout till 11 am, brisk polling in ...

Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies due to heart attack

Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of heart attack

The 45-year-old MLA was taken to a private hospital in Gurug...

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

Chaudhry had a few days ago similarly wished well for Rahul ...

Haryana votes: In photos, voters beat the heat by being early birds

In photos, Haryana voters try to beat the heat by turning early birds

At 44 degrees Celsius, mercury set to raise poll day fever i...

Delhi a bellwether state, whoever wins its seven seats rules the country

What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time

The sixth phase contest in the national capital is also a di...


Cities

View All

Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Congress protests over civic issues outside Amritsar municipal corporation office

CM’s maalik okays all decisions, says PM Modi in Gurdaspur

INDIA VOTES 2024: Catchy songs, visually appealing videos on social media grab residents’ attention

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh in Chandigarh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival Sanjay Tandon of debate dare

Delhi a bellwether state, whoever wins its seven seats rules the country

What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 39.13 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm; sporadic incidents of violence in Bengal

Lok Sabha polls: Delhi records 21.69 per cent turnout till 11 am, highest in North East Delhi seat

Campaign madness over, it’s time for tea and temples

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Bittu

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Ravneet Bittu

BSP workers, supporters carry flexes of leaders home after Nawanshahr rally

Atwal father-son duo not allowed to reach PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Jalandhar

Congress will create better future for youth: Sachin Pilot

Farmers detained ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jalandhar

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Prioritise development over divisive politics: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Ranjit Singh Dhillon

26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

After PM’s rally in Patiala, Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi’s SOS to Rahul

Punjab will not accept BJP, says Congress’ Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

Dr Balbir Singh slams previous govt over development issues