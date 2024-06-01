Pune crash: Cops seek board nod to probe minor

PTI

Pune, May 31

The Pune police have written to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) seeking permission to probe the minor allegedly involved in the Porsche crash that left two techies dead, amid the new twist involving blood samples, an official said on Friday.

The police claimed the 17-year-old was driving the luxury car in an inebriated state when it met with the fatal accident in the city’s Kalyani Nagar area on May 19. He is in an observation home till June 5.

“We have written to the JJ Board and sought their permission to allow us to probe the minor in the case,” said Shailesh Balkawade, ACP (crime). The JJB granted bail to the teenager, son of builder Vishal Agarwal, few hours after the crash and asked him a write a 300-word essay on road safety.