Pune Porsche crash: Juvenile’s mother held for ‘tampering’ with blood samples

PTI

Pune, June 1

The mother of the minor in the Porsche car accident case was arrested after confirmation that his blood samples were replaced with hers, Pune Police Chief Amitesh Kumar said on Saturday.

As part of their probe, the police also spoke to the minor for about an hour at the observation home, where he has been sent till June 5, in his mother’s presence. An official, however, said, “They were not forthcoming during the probe.” The latest arrest comes two days after the police told a local court that the blood samples of the 17-year-old juvenile had been replaced with that of a woman.

“During the investigation of the other arrested accused, it was revealed that the blood samples of the juvenile were replaced with those of his mother,” the Pune police said in a release.

The Crime Branch had earlier arrested Dr Ajay Taware, head of the forensic medicine department of Sassoon General Hospital, its chief medical officer Dr Shrihari Halnor and hospital staffer Atul Ghatkamble for their alleged involvement in the blood sample swap episode.

The police have also arrested juvenile’s father Vishal Agarwal, mother and grandfather Surendra Agarwal.

The police have also invoked sections of the Prevention of Corruption (since some of the arrested accused are government servants) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

A senior Crime Branch official said the initial probe into the blood sample swap included the location of the juvenile’s mother, technical evidence, CCTV footage and statements of several persons.