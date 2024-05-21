Pune Porsche crash: Who gave minor the car to drive, ‘it's murder, not accident’, family of techies killed demand strict action

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 21

The families of the victims who were allegedly knocked down and killed by a speeding Porsche car, driven by a 17-year-old, are demanding stringent legal action against the accused to serve as a deterrent to others.

The teen, who the police claim was drunk at the time, rammed his luxury car into the bike in Kalyani Nagar area in Maharashtra's Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, killing the two riders -- Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

The families being broken and shattered are also furious over the quick bail granted to the accused teen driver.

Anis Awadhiya’s family said that the bail granted to the teen should be cancelled.

As per a report, his uncle Akhilesh said that the accused was drunk and was driving at a high speed. He termed it a “murder and not accident”.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Koshta’s father said, “The law should take action against (the accused) according to the constitution and existing laws so that people learn a lesson from this.”

Regarding parents who allow minors to drive, he said, “That is wrong. Until our children came of age, we didn't let them drive. We could have given them cars, but they should first learn how to drive.”

Her brother provided insight into her life, stating, “She turned 24 in January and had completed her education at a college in Pune, then she got a job during the lockdown. She had been in Pune for 6 years. She excelled in her studies and was among the top students.”

“She had spoken to Dad last, even on the day of the incident, telling him about going to a party for dinner. We received the news that night. Her friends called us from her phone; they knew the password, so they called using her phone, and that's how we found out.

“They told us that a speeding car hit them from behind. We were just told that there was an accident, so we immediately rushed out that night. According to the law, there should be a proper investigation, and that's all we want,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday have detained the father of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the car accident.

Three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile were also arrested, officials said.

The youngster was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday which granted him bail. It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days.

“The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions,” the order read.

The board also directed the youth to assist RTO officers for 15 days and submit a report. He should be referred to an alcohol de-addiction centre for counselling, it said. — with Agencies

