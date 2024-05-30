Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers

Pune, May 30
In a major twist, the Pune Police are investigating the role of Shivani Vishal Agarwal - the mother of the minor boy accused in the Porsche car crash that killed two persons - in the probe pertaining to the destruction of evidence, official sources said here on Thursday.
The officials said that the Sassoon General Hospital authorities - who had chucked the minor boy's blood samples into a dustbin on May 19 - had allegedly taken the blood sample of his mother and two others present there that day.
Taking a serious view of the lapses that are emerging, the police shall collect the blood samples of the woman and proceed against her in the matter after securing the necessary legal clearances.
Last week, Shivani had cried and denied a purported video of a rap song recorded by her minor son after his arrest on May 19 for the Porsche crash that killed two Madhya Pradesh techies, Ashwini Koshtha and Aneesh Awadhiya, both aged 24, sparking a nationwide furore.
So far, the police have arrested around 10 persons, the Sassoon General Hospital Dean has been shunted on compulsory leave pending the probe, two senior doctors and a peon have been arrested and suspended, two police officials have also been suspended, and now the minor boy's mother is under the scanner.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army, police clash in J-K’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked
A group of armed and uniformed personnel from the 160 Territ...
'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally
The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...
Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh
The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...
Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius
A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room wi...
Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers
Minor's mom under police scanner