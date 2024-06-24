Punjab, Bengal with India due to Mookerjee’s efforts: Nadda

New Delhi, June 23
BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday said Punjab and Bengal were part of India due to the efforts made by late Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
Remembering the Jana Sangh stalwart on his death anniversary, Nadda said the Muslim League had made up its mind to claim entire Punjab and Bengal at the time of Partition. “It was Dr Mookerjee and his public campaigns that ensured Punjab and Bengal stayed with India.”
Nadda said Mookerjee’s mother had urged then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to order a probe into her son’s suspicious death in police custody while he was touring to oppose Article 370 and permit system in Jammu and Kashmir. “No probe was ordered. This shows the level of democracy in those days,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of new Lok Sabha
Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...
CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...
Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects
This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...
Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US
Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...