Punjab, Bengal with India due to Mookerjee’s efforts: Nadda

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday said Punjab and Bengal were part of India due to the efforts made by late Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Remembering the Jana Sangh stalwart on his death anniversary, Nadda said the Muslim League had made up its mind to claim entire Punjab and Bengal at the time of Partition. “It was Dr Mookerjee and his public campaigns that ensured Punjab and Bengal stayed with India.”

Nadda said Mookerjee’s mother had urged then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to order a probe into her son’s suspicious death in police custody while he was touring to oppose Article 370 and permit system in Jammu and Kashmir. “No probe was ordered. This shows the level of democracy in those days,” he said.

