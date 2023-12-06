Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 6

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about the threat to the life of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Gogamedi was killed in Jaipur on Tuesday. Rohit Godara of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the killing. The killing was also caught on CCTV.

The Punjab DGP office had written a letter to Rajashthan Police in February about the plan to kill the Karni Sena leader.

The letter read, “According to an input, notorious gangster Sampat Nehra of the Bishnoi gang, who is currently lodged in Central Jail, Bathinda, has plans to kill Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, President of the Rajput community group 'Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena' in order to incite religiously motivated riots in the state of Rajasthan.”

The letter said that as per the input, Nehra likely arranged an AK-47 to accomplish the task through his associates outside the jail.

