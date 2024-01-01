 Puri Jagannath Temple makes dress code mandatory for devotees : The Tribune India

  India
  Puri Jagannath Temple makes dress code mandatory for devotees

Puri Jagannath Temple makes dress code mandatory for devotees

Bans gutkha, pan and plastic on shrine premises

Puri Jagannath Temple makes dress code mandatory for devotees

A large number of devotees thronged the seaside pilgrim city to have a darshan of Lord Jagannath on New Year’s day. File photo



PTI

Puri, January 1

The administration of Shree Jagannath Temple on Monday made dress code mandatory for devotees wishing to enter the 12th-century shrine.

It also put a complete ban on chewing gutkha and pan on the shrine premises and use of plastic and polythene from the New Year’s day of 2024.

An SJTA official said devotees will be required to wear “decent clothes” to enter the shrine. Devotees wearing half pants, shorts, torn jeans, skirts and sleeveless dresses will not be allowed to enter the temple.

With the rule coming into effect male devotees coming to the temple on the first day of 2024 were seen wearing dhoti and towels and women were clad in either sarees or salwar kameez as they thronged to have a darshan of the deity.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had earlier issued an order to the effect and the police were asked to enforce the restrictions.

The official said the ban on gutkha and pan in the temple premises was being implemented to maintain its sanctity. Those who violate the restriction are being fined, he added.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees have thronged the seaside pilgrim city to have a darshan of Lord Jagannath on New Year’s day. The temple doors reopened for the devotees, who have queued up at the Grand Road in front of it, at 1.40 am.

“More than 1,80,000 devotees have visited @JagannathaDhaam till 12 noon (on Monday). Along with ensuring hassle free darshan, police are ensuring facilitation of specially-abled devotees,” Puri police Samarth Verma said in a X post.

The SJTA and police have made elaborate arrangements for smooth darshan by the devotees. An air-conditioned tensile fabric structure built outside the temple was made functional for devotees from Monday morning.

Facilities such as drinking water and public toilets have been made available at the structure, which has also been equipped with CCTV cameras and public announcement system. Sitting arrangements have also been provided in them.

Inspector general of police of central range, Ashish Kumar Singh said “Nearly more than double the number of devotees compared to the same day last year have already visited the temple today. The darshan (of deities) began early at 1.40 am and is still going on. The darshan was halted for some time to hold the rituals connected with the deities.”

There have been no hitches as yet and the devotees are entering the temple through the AC shed. Special arrangements have been made for senior citizens and people with disabilities. After visiting the temple, the devotees are exiting through the north gate, Singh added.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in the town for New Year’s Day. The area between Market Chakka to Singhadwara (main gate) on Badadanda has been declared ‘no vehicle zone’, while vehicles have been banned on the beachside road from Digabareni to the lighthouse, officials said.

Consumption of pan and tobacco products has also been banned inside the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar from Monday.

Devotees found chewing tobacco or betel leaves are not being allowed to enter the premises of the 11th century Shiva temple. The use of polythene and plastics have also been banned in the temple as decided by the Lingaraj Temple Trust Board.

