Purnesh Modi who filed defamation case against Rahul is BJP Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in-charge

New Delhi, November 17
The BJP today appointed Purnesh Modi, who filed a defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the Modi surname issue, as the in charge of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Purnesh Modi had taken Rahul to court for the latter’s pre-2019 Lok Sabha election remarks, “Why do all thieves have Modi surname.”
A Surat court had convicted Rahul for two years in the case leading to his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.
The Supreme Court stayed the conviction in August enabling Gandhi’s reinstatement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unconstitutional': High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs
The State cannot direct private employers to do what has bee...
More than 73 per cent turnout recorded in assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh
Polling held for all 230 constituencies in a single phase
Chhattisgarh polls: 68.15 per cent voter turnout recorded in 2nd phase
ITBP jawan killed in blast triggered by Naxalites in Gariaba...
5 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in 20-hour encounter in J-K's Kulgam
The gunfight erupted on Thursday morning at Samno village in...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue gains momentum, 24 metre of 70 metre debris drilled
Operation to rescue 40 trapped labourers enters sixth day