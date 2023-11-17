Purnesh Modi who filed defamation case against Rahul is BJP Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in-charge

New Delhi, November 17

The BJP today appointed Purnesh Modi, who filed a defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the Modi surname issue, as the in charge of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Purnesh Modi had taken Rahul to court for the latter’s pre-2019 Lok Sabha election remarks, “Why do all thieves have Modi surname.”

A Surat court had convicted Rahul for two years in the case leading to his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

The Supreme Court stayed the conviction in August enabling Gandhi’s reinstatement.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi