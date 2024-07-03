 Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sikandra Rao submitted the preliminary report on the stampede to the district magistrate

CM Yogi holds press conference, reveals reason behind Hathras tragedy



PTI

Lucknow, July 3

Chaos caused after Narayan Sakaar Hari's followers, who tried to reach near his vehicle to seek "darshan", were pushed by the godman's security and a "slippery slope" resulted in the stampede that killed 121 people in Hathras, a preliminary report of the SDM said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sikandra Rao submitted the preliminary report on the stampede to the district magistrate (DM).

Slippers of a child left behind are seen at the site of a stampede in Hathras district. Reuters

The SDM, who gave permission for the 'satsang' (religious congregation), was also present at the venue when the incident occurred, according to the report.

"A crowd of more than 2 lakh people was present in the satsang pandal. Shri Narayan Sakar Hari (Bhole Baba) reached the satsang pandal at about 12.30 pm and the programme went on for an hour.

"After this, at about 1.40 pm, Shri Narayan Sakaar Hari (Bhole Baba) came out of the pandal to go towards Etah on National Highway-91," the preliminary report said, adding that when the godman was leaving the venue, his followers started running towards him for a 'darshan' and collect soil from around his feet.

"Satsangi women/men/children, etc, started applying the dust of Baba's feet on their foreheads (while trying) to get his darshan, touch his feet and take his blessings," reads the report dated July 2.

The situation worsened when more people waiting on the divider of the road ahead began running towards his vehicle, it said.

"A large number of people were already standing on the dividers in the middle and on the sides of GT road, who started jumping from the dividers and started running towards Baba's vehicle to get his darshan.

"Then Baba's personal security personnel (Black Commandos) and sevadars started pushing and shoving the crowd themselves to stop the crowd, due to which some people fell down," the report states, adding this led to a panic and the crowd went out of control.

"Due to which the crowd ran towards the open field in front of the venue to get relief, on the other side of the road, where most of the people slipped and fell due to the wet slope while descending from the road towards the field," the report said.

Those who fell could not get up again and were run over by those coming from behind, it said.

"After this, they could not get up again and the crowd started running here and there over them," the report mentioned.

'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandar Rau police station late on Tuesday, a senior officer told PTI. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lucknow


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

2
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

3
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

4
Haryana

Faridabad RWAs unhappy with new stilt-plus-4 floor guidelines

5
Business

Amrut distilleries wins 'World's Best Whisky' title at 2024 International Spirits Challenge

6
Chandigarh

In Mohali, roads waterlogged, sewers overflow, drains choke

7
India

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

8
Punjab

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

9
Punjab

BJP Jalandhar candidate Sheetal Angural to face FIR for his misdeeds: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
India

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media

Don't Miss

View All
Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Top News

Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM following consensus among JMM-led alliance MLAs

Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren stakes claim to form government

Earlier in the day, leaders and MLAs of the ruling coalition...

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to ex-CM Hemant Soren

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand HC's bail to ex-CM Hemant Soren

High Court had said there was 'reason to believe' that Soren...

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s prelim report

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sikandra Rao submitted the prelimi...

Hathras stampede: FIR says organisers hid evidence, flouted conditions

Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; UP CM orders judicial probe, says panel to look into 'conspiracy' angle

FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed in...

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

Amritsar DC confirms that Amritpal granted parole; likely to...


Cities

View All

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

BSF recovers drone along with two pistols and 40 rounds International Border in Amritsar

Stuck in Russian war zone, Amritsar youth desperate to return home

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Pending petitions filed before July 1 will not be adjudicated under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Pending petitions filed before July 1 will not be adjudicated under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Slain drug officer Neha’s parents booked by Chandigarh police for forgery, cheating

‘Serial molester’ in Chandigarh police net

Excise 'scam': Delhi High Court agrees to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea on Friday

Excise 'scam': Delhi High Court agrees to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea on Friday

Excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Sisodia, K Kavitha till July 25

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

BJP: Kejriwal govt insensitive towards women

Hold NEET-UG exam again for all candidates: Student outfits

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Interstate gangs involved in smuggling of drugs busted

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Hectic activities on ahead of bypoll

Sunil Jakhar, Charanjit Channi ask Bhagwant Mann to reply on Sheetal Angural’s allegations

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Placement drive held in Patiala

Woman dies of electrocution