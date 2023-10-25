Put casteist forces to flames, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, October 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon people to cast the forces of castesim and parochialism to flames and invoked the construction of Ram Temple as a momentous occasion in India’s civilisational history.

“After a wait of centuries the Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya. It is our good fortune that we have been able to see the temple come up. Lord Ram is now about to come...This temple is a symbol of patience Indians have displayed for centuries,” the PM said adding that the temple will come in a backdrop of several auspicious occasions for India — the success of Chandrayaan 3, the construction of India’s new Parliament, progress towards becoming the world’s third largest economy.

“India is today the largest and the most credible democracy. Amid such happy developments, Lord Ram’s temple is going to be completed in Ayodhya,” said Modi adding that the occasion of Dasehra should mark the end of all distortions in society — “specially the end of forces of casteism and regionalism that seek to divide Bharat and of the ideology which is driven not by nation’s development but by self advancement.”

The PM also asked people to take 10 pledges on the occasion — conserve water; make digital transactions, ensure cleanliness; become vocal for local; ensure quality products; travel in India first, encourage natural farming, use millets and adopt a poor family each. — TNS

Ram temple a reality After a wait of centuries, the Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya. It is our good fortune that we have been able to see the temple come up. Lord Ram is now about to come. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

#Narendra Modi