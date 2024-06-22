Put new criminal laws on hold: Mamata Banerjee to Narendra Modi

New Delhi, June 21
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the implementation of the three criminal laws that are slated to be rolled out on July 1.
In a letter addressed to Modi, the Trinamool Congress chief expressed “grave concern” over the implementation of the three laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNA) 2023, Bharatiya Sakhsya Act (BSA) 2023 and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.
“The outgoing government of yours had passed these three critical Bills unilaterally, and with no debate. That day, almost 100 members of the Lok Sabha had been suspended and a total of 146 MPs of both Houses were thrown out of Parliament,” she wrote, stressing “the matter deserves review now”.
