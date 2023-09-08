 Quad leaders indirectly take a dig at China : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Quad leaders indirectly take a dig at China

Quad leaders indirectly take a dig at China

India to open its mission in Timor-Leste

Quad leaders indirectly take a dig at China


Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as most ASEAN leaders and guest countries skipped any direct reference to the tensions in South China Sea due to Chinese navy’s “water-cannoning” of fishermen of other countries and Beijing’s release of a new map that lays claim to vast portions of this maritime region.

Focus on rules-based world order

US Vice-President Kamala Harris underscored the need to uphold the rules-based international order in South China Sea, while Australian PM Anthony Albanese said Canberra would continue military exercises near South China Sea with the Philippines

However, while speaking at the ASEAN-India summit on Wednesday, PM Modi called for ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. As India supports the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific, the PM suggested it would be mutually beneficial to develop a rules-based post-Covid world order as well as ensure efforts by all (sabka prayas) for human welfare. A day earlier, US Vice-President Kamala Harris, at the US-ASEAN summit, had focused on ASEAN centrality. She underscored the US-ASEAN shared interests in upholding the rules-based international order, including in the South China Sea. Another member of Quad leaders’ grouping, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said Canberra would continue military exercises near the South China Sea with the Philippines, which has a burgeoning dispute with China. Japan, on the other hand, has come out against the Chinese map and joined hands with India and five ASEAN countries in lodging a diplomatic protest.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, meanwhile, skirted the issue of China’s new map at the China-ASEAN summit on the same day. He had reasons to be conciliatory since leaders of five ASEAN countries had last week protested the release of a new Chinese map that claims the South China Sea, Aksai Chin, Arunachal Pradesh and Taiwan. The US, India and China were guests at ASEAN, and left most of the tough talking to leaders of Malaysia and the Philippines, both ASEAN members.

While describing ASEAN as central to India’s economic strategy, the PM did not give any indication on the government’s next move on the expanded FTA between ASEAN and its first six dialogue partners. India is the only country that has opted out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the FTA between ASEAN and China, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan.

The ASEAN summit this year is without the top leaders of China and the US, the main contestants in South China Sea in which most ASEAN countries have skin in the game in the form of actual maritime claims. However, ASEAN leaders, including Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim made strong statements about territorial integrity at their ASEAN members-only meeting to follow up on their Foreign Offices’ criticism of the new Chinese map. India too had lodged a strong diplomatic protest with China for including Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh.

#China #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

2
Sports

Gautam Gambhir: Being a cricketer is the biggest regret of my life

3
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds cancer-stricken wife's 'fortitude and strength'

4
World

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

5
Punjab

Punjab police arrest drug trafficker who sent swimmers to collect 50-kg heroin consignment from Pakistan

6
Science Technology

Aditya-L1 takes selfie, images of earth and moon; ISRO shares video

7
India

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

8
Trending

UPI ATM unveiled: Get ready for hassle-free, cardless cash withdrawals

9
Entertainment

I always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work, says Ayushmann Khurrana

10
India

Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro

The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...

Spain's President tests positive for Covid, to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi

Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid

After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today, counting starts

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura

The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...

Kolkata: Director, principal, cook of safe home 'raped' minor girl for 10 years; arrested

Kolkata: Director, principal, cook of safe home 'raped' minor girl for 10 years; arrested

The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

His account was banned after there were complaints about the...


Cities

View All

2 held with heroin worth ~1.29 crore

2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Amritsar: Import of dry fruits, fresh fruits via Attari-Wagah border doubles

Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Australian MP Brad Battin pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Bathinda: Cop found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Bathinda: Police inspector found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Another milestone — Live liver transplant done at PGI

Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

23-year-old held for raping minor

MP Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at BDC

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

Poor air concerns in Delhi despite steps

Double murder in Greater Noida, probe on

Murder case solved, 2 held

Murder case solved, 2 held

Canadian college yields to pupils’ housing demands

Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Brothers’ suicide: Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Upcoming int’l airport at Halwara 90% complete, to be ready by September 30

Sikh scholar Prithipal Singh Kapur passes away

Take strict action against careless docs, staff: Chief Secy to Principal Secretary

Youth booked for raping minor

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Lecture on joint disorders held