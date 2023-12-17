Quad to help deter cyberattacks on critical infra in Indo-Pacific

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

Expressing serious concern about cyberattacks on critical infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region, Quad members — India, Australia, Japan and the US – have resolved to undertake efforts to provide capacity building in the region to strengthen ability to defend their government networks and critical infrastructure from cyber disruptions.

Securing systems Quad members stressed the importance of enhanced cooperation in securing operational technology systems in critical infrastructure

The focus was also on emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning

The third in-person Quad Senior Cyber Group (QSCG) meeting took place in Tokyo on December 5 and 6, but meeting minutes were released now through a US government statement.

The Quad members also discussed the importance of enhanced cooperation in the field of cybersecurity while reaffirming an Indo-Pacific that is resilient and equipped against cyberattacks.

National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt General MU Nair represented India at the meeting. Australia’s Deputy Secretary Cyber and Infrastructure Security Hamish Hansford and Deputy NSAs of Japan and US, Keiichi Ichikawa and Anne Neuberger, respectively, participated at the meeting.

“Together, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to an Indo-Pacific that is resilient and equipped to detect and deter cyberattacks,” read a joint statement of the QSCG.

It added that the Quad countries were among the world’s leaders in advancing digital technology, connectivity, and resilience and were undertaking efforts to provide capacity building in the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen the ability to defend their government networks and critical infrastructure from cyber disruptions.

The officials also welcomed the idea of sharing cyber resources through capacity-building projects to improve the security of infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific.

As cyberattacks have been increasing in frequency and sophistication, they discussed the importance of enhanced cooperation in securing the resilience of IT and operational technology (OT) systems in critical infrastructure, mutual recognition of Quad nations’ labelling schemes for cybersecurity of Internet of Things (IoT) products, and the use of critical and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

