 Quarterly review of operational preparedness must for single-engine aircraft flights in bad weather or at night, DGCA tells operators : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Quarterly review of operational preparedness must for single-engine aircraft flights in bad weather or at night, DGCA tells operators

Quarterly review of operational preparedness must for single-engine aircraft flights in bad weather or at night, DGCA tells operators

DGCA has asked operators to devise a process to obtain feedback from the crew, flight data analysis and in-flight inspections on issues critical to operations

Quarterly review of operational preparedness must for single-engine aircraft flights in bad weather or at night, DGCA tells operators

Photo for representation only



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, October 25

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked operators of single-engine aircraft to periodically review their operational preparedness every three months for undertaking flights at night or in adverse weather conditions.

In its revised directives for single-engine turbine aircraft operations issued this week, DGCA has asked operators to devise a process to obtain feedback from the crew, flight data analysis and in-flight inspections on issues critical to operations.

The directives, revised about five years after they were last issued, are applicable to scheduled commuter air transport operations and non-scheduled air transport operators with single-engine turbine airplane having and all-up weight of not more than 5,700 kg and single engine turbine helicopter having all-up weight of not more than 3,175 kg.

Operators are mandated to establish a positive means of identifying the emergency landing site during night and in instrument meteorological conditions (IMC). The assessment of the landing sites should be based on the risk assessment at least quarterly and any change in the character of the site should be documented and be made part of the flight planning.

IMC is a weather condition that requires pilots to fly primarily by reference to flight instruments and under instrument flight rules instead of flying by outside visual references under visual flight rules because of visibility issues.

Since accurate weather assessment is essential for the safe operation during flight in IMC and situational awareness of pilots about terrain and obstacles is critical in case of diversion, aircraft being used in IMC or night operations should be equipped with auto-function colour weather radar as well as ground proximity warning system or terrain avoidance and warning system.

DGCA has also directed that operators shall have a phase-wise approach towards introducing night operations, for which the crew should first be cleared for day operations and meet compliance of DGCA requirements. They shall be cleared for the night operations for particular sectors based upon demonstration of effective compliance and risk mitigation.

Reliable and approved sources are to be used for weather determination throughout the flight and elaborative route briefing is to be carried out at pre-flight and during progression of flight. For operations over water in IMC or at night, route limitations are to be assessed and the distance that the aeroplane may be operated from a land mass suitable for a safe forced landing should be determined.

#DGCA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Punjab

The Tribune IMPACT: Paddy from other states found during raids in Punjab grain markets, four mills sealed

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

5
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

6
Punjab

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

7
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

8
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

9
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

10
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...

ICC World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth ~6.92 crore

Amritsar Police freeze drug smugglers' properties worth Rs 6.92 crore

Nearly 60% paddy harvested, 5.59 lakh MT reached markets

Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Sacrilege in Tarn Taran: Torn pages of 'gutka' sahib found

Police initiative for drug-free society gets support from Punjabi film star cast

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gives nod to 60 more buses for long routes

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

GIS-based manual sweeping in 13 villages, Mani Majra to begin from November 27

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise case till November 10

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Delhi's air quality poor for fifth day in row, to worsen in days ahead

Mc elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

MC elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

Are municipal corporation polls in Phagwara under a cloud?

Over 60 LMT paddy procured, says minister

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

100 apply for Congress tickets

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

Stock, machinery gutted in fire at hosiery factory

PAU students demand unemployment allowance for jobless agri graduates

Ward watch: Traffic congestion, potholes add to residents’ woes

Ward watch: Snarl-ups, inflated parking fee among major issues in ward

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

589 farm fires seen in day in Punjab, PPCB claims 50% decline

Punjab opposes Centre’s directive on blending of imported coal

Pbi varsity adopts new policy on pension, salary disbursal

NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav