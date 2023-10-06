 Race for tribal votes in poll-bound MP : The Tribune India

  • Race for tribal votes in poll-bound MP

Race for tribal votes in poll-bound MP

Modi, Priyanka fete local heroes in ST-dominated areas besides wooing women electors

Race for tribal votes in poll-bound MP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi unveils the statue of tribal hero Tantya Mama at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 5

The race for Scheduled Tribes (ST) votes heated up in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress feting local tribal heroes, besides wooing women electors.

PM Narendra Modi was in tribal-dominated Jabalpur where he laid the foundation stone of Gond warrior queen Rani Durgavati’s Memorial, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in another ST-dominated district, Dhar, where she unveiled the statue of tribal hero Tantya Mama, a revered Bhil revolutionary who fought the British.

PM Modi pays tribute to Veerangana Rani Durgavati in Jabalpur. PTI

The PM at the election rally questioned the Congress for “eulogising only one family during their entire rule in the country”. Without naming the Congress, he said: “The party that ruled India for decades did only one thing — eulogised one family. Neither did the nation attain independence due to one family nor did it develop because of one family alone... our government has honoured national icons like Dr BR Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Rani Kamlapati and now Rani Durgavati.” In Mohankheda of Dhar, Priyanka described the just-passed women’s reservation Bill as a “joke played on women”.

“The Bill will not be implemented for 10 years...What is the point then? You are treating women as a joke. Reservation is our right,” said Priyanka, batting for caste census and also asking why ED was not raiding BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh where, she said, “there have been hundreds of scams in 18 years of the BJP rule.”

The presence of PM and Vadra in ST areas of MP today and their salutations to tribal legends mirrors the importance of the ST vote in a state with the highest tribal population in India.

Over 21% of MP’s population is tribal, as against 9% national average, making the segment a major swing factor in the polls. Of the state’s 230 Assembly seats, 47 are reserved for STs.

