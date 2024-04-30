Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Saurabh Bharadwaj

PTI

New Delhi, April 30

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK and will join the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign once he feels better.

He said the MP had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, too, said Chadha would campaign for the party for the general election.

Chadha, AAP's MP from Punjab, has been missing from the party's election campaign.

"Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon as he gets better, he will come back to India and join us in the election campaign," Bharadwaj told PTI Videos.

On a question about Chadha joining the election campaign, Mann said, "He will definitely campaign."

"There are 11 players (in cricket). Then there is the coaching staff, people who bowl and bat in the nets and four extra players. Everyone is fulfilling their responsibilities," he said while speaking to reporters after his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail.

"We have an organisation and whoever is assigned some duty, they will do it. On June 4, AAP will emerge as a strong political power," Mann added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Raghav Chadha #Rajya Sabha