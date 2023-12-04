AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension was on Monday revoked by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

BJP member GVL Narsimha Rao, who is a member of the Privilege Committee, moved the motion to revoke Chadha's suspension, which was adopted by the Upper House.

Soon after the revocation, Chadha in a video statement said that he had to move the Supreme Court to get his suspension revoked.

He thanked the apex court for taking cognizance of his plea.

The AAP leader said that for 115 days, he could not raise the voice of the people. However, he thanked everybody for giving him their blessings and best wishes during his suspension.

Chadha was suspended indefinitely from the Rajya Sabha on August 11 for alleged "breach of privilege" during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The AAP leader was accused of forging the signatures of five Rajya Sabha MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed by both houses.

Chadha was accused of not obtaining the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a select committee.

#BJP #Jagdeep Dhankhar #Raghav Chadha #Rajya Sabha