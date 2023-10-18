Raghubar Das appointed governor of Odisha, Indra Reddy of Tripura

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

The President on Wednesday appointed former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das the governor of Odisha and Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as Governor of Tripura.

“The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” a President house statement said.

Das, first non-tribal CM of Jharkhand, will replace Ganeshi Lal.

Reddy is former BJP president of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and also former national secretary of the party.

Reddy will replace Satyadeo Narain Arya.

